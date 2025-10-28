Meta Health Limited Announces Auditor Change for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Meta Health Limited ( (SG:5DX) ) has issued an announcement.

Meta Health Limited has announced a proposed change of auditors from Foo Kon Tan LLP to CLA Global TS Public Accounting Corporation for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. This decision, driven by corporate governance practices and the desire for cost efficiencies, aims to align better with the company’s current business operations and activities. The change is expected to provide fresh perspectives and maintain the audit’s standard and effectiveness while reducing audit fees.

Meta Health Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the health industry, focusing on providing health-related services and products. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in various business activities to meet the operational needs and market demands.

