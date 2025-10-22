Mesoblast Reports Strong Revenue Growth with Ryoncil® Adoption

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mesoblast ( (MESO) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 20, 2025, Mesoblast Limited reported a significant increase in revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by the adoption of Ryoncil®, which saw a 69% increase in net sales. The assignment of a permanent J-Code by CMS on October 1, 2025, is expected to further enhance product adoption. Mesoblast has onboarded 40 transplant centers and expanded coverage to over 260 million US lives. The company plans a pivotal trial for Ryoncil® in adults with severe SR-aGvHD, aiming to extend its label to a larger population. Mesoblast’s financial position remains strong with $145 million in cash and new funding options.

The most recent analyst rating on (MESO) stock is a Hold with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mesoblast stock, see the MESO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MESO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MESO is a Neutral.

Mesoblast’s overall stock score reflects a company with strong technical momentum and promising growth prospects, particularly with the successful launch of Ryoncil. However, financial performance challenges and valuation concerns due to ongoing losses weigh on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on MESO stock, click here.

More about Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing allogeneic cellular medicines for severe inflammatory conditions. The company focuses on therapies derived from mesenchymal lineage cell technology, which release anti-inflammatory factors to modulate the immune system. Mesoblast’s Ryoncil® is the first FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell therapy for pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease. The company is also developing therapies for other inflammatory diseases and has commercial partnerships in Japan, Europe, and China.

Average Trading Volume: 241,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.21B

For detailed information about MESO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue