Mesa Air Group Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Mesa Air Group, Inc. has been notified by Nasdaq that due to a delay in filing its quarterly report, it is currently not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. This setback does not arise from any need to restate financials or disputes with auditors and does not immediately affect its stock’s trading status. The company has 60 days to present a compliance plan, which could extend the filing deadline up to August 12, 2024. Mesa Air is actively working to file the overdue report and anticipates regaining compliance ahead of the deadline.

