Mesa Air Group Amends Loan Agreement for Merger

Mesa Air Group ( (MESA) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Mesa Air Group, Inc. and Mesa Airlines, Inc. amended their Loan and Guarantee Agreement, originally dated October 30, 2020, with Jefferies Capital Services, LLC and The Bank of New York Mellon. The amendment includes extending the loan maturity date, reducing the interest rate to zero for 90 days, and waiving certain financial covenants, facilitating the merger with Republic Airways Holdings Inc. Additionally, Mesa Airlines secured a collateral agreement involving a $31.9 million deposit and pledged an aircraft engine.

Spark’s Take on MESA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MESA is a Neutral.

Mesa Air Group’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, high leverage, and negative equity. While technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the stock’s valuation remains unattractive due to its negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits additional insights.

More about Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates in the aviation industry, primarily providing regional air services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mesa Airlines, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 113,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $56.94M

