Mersen Achieves Record Sales in 2024 Amid Market Challenges

The latest announcement is out from MERSEN ( (FR:MRN) ).

Mersen reported record sales of €1,244 million for 2024, achieving 2.6% organic growth despite challenges in the solar and SiC semiconductor markets. The company’s robust performance was supported by strong sales in transportation and electrical power segments, and favorable pricing strategies, despite some currency headwinds and market slowdowns.

More about MERSEN

Mersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, focusing on industries such as transportation, solar, silicon semiconductors, and process industries. The company leverages its international footprint and leadership positions to maintain a resilient market presence.

YTD Price Performance: -5.01%

Average Trading Volume: 1,882

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €473.7M

