Meritage Homes Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meritage Homes Corp ( (MTH) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Meritage Homes Corporation is a leading U.S. homebuilder known for its energy-efficient and affordable homes, operating across multiple states including Arizona, California, and Texas. In its third quarter of 2025, Meritage Homes reported a decrease in home closing revenue by 12% compared to the previous year, despite an increase in home orders by 4%. The company closed 3,685 homes in the quarter, generating $1.4 billion in revenue, though average sales prices and gross margins saw declines due to increased use of incentives and higher costs. The company also returned $85 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Despite challenges, Meritage Homes expanded its community count by 20% year-over-year and maintained a strong liquidity position with $729 million in cash. Looking forward, Meritage Homes remains focused on its strategy to navigate the evolving housing market, aiming for stable home closing volumes and revenue in the upcoming quarter.

