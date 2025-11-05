Meridian Energy Updates Disclosure Notice for Executive Share Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Meridian Energy Limited ( (MDDNF) ) just unveiled an update.

Meridian Energy Limited has issued an amended ongoing disclosure notice for Lisa Jane Hannifin, the Chief Customer Officer, due to an additional transaction that was previously omitted. This update involves changes in the number of ordinary shares and performance share rights held by Hannifin, reflecting transactions related to the company’s Executive Long Term Incentive Plan. The disclosure provides transparency on the shareholding adjustments, which could impact stakeholders’ understanding of the company’s executive compensation and share distribution practices.

Meridian Energy Limited is a New Zealand-based company operating in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the generation and retail of electricity. It is listed on the NZX and ASX stock exchanges under the ticker symbols MEL and MEZ, respectively.

