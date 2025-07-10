Mereo BioPharma’s Phase 3 Study Progresses Smoothly

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 9, 2025, Mereo BioPharma Group Plc and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. announced that the Phase 3 Orbit study of UX143 (setrusumab) for osteogenesis imperfecta is progressing as planned, with final analysis expected by year-end. The Data Monitoring Committee confirmed the drug’s acceptable safety profile, allowing the study to continue, with final analyses to be conducted after 18 months of therapy.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MREO is a Neutral.

Mereo Biopharma Group’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and operational challenges typical of an early-stage biotech firm. The lack of revenue and ongoing cash flow issues weigh heavily on its financial performance. Technical indicators suggest some bearish momentum, although not excessively so. The valuation remains unattractive with a negative P/E ratio and no dividends, indicating limited immediate returns for investors.

More about Mereo Biopharma Group Plc

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. The company collaborates with partners to advance its pipeline of product candidates.

Average Trading Volume: 1,420,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $450M

