Mercury NZ Supports Government’s Energy Market Enhancements

Mercury NZ ( (MGHTF) ) has provided an update.

Mercury NZ has expressed its support for the government’s intent to enhance energy security and market efficiency following the release of the Frontier Economics report and the government’s response. The company is focused on providing reliable electricity at the lowest cost and is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to ensure effective market solutions. Mercury will review the report and proposals in detail, although it does not view them as material information under NZX Listing Rules.

Mercury NZ Limited is a company that generates electricity from 100% renewable sources, including hydro, geothermal, and wind. It also retails electricity, gas, broadband, and mobile services. The company is listed on both the New Zealand Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘MCY’, with the New Zealand Government holding a minimum 51% shareholding.

