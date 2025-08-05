Mercari Reports Significant Fiscal Year Profit Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mercari ( (JP:4385) ) has provided an announcement.

Mercari, Inc. announced a notable difference between its projected and actual business results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The company recorded a significant corporate income tax benefit due to changes in its US subsidiary’s capital policy, resulting in increased profits across its Marketplace, Fintech, and US operations. This reflects Mercari’s strategic focus on top-line growth, which has led to substantial increases in revenue and profits compared to the previous fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4385) stock is a Buy with a Yen3200.00 price target.

More about Mercari

Mercari, Inc. operates in the e-commerce industry, primarily offering a marketplace platform for buying and selling goods. The company also has a focus on fintech services, contributing to its revenue growth.

Average Trading Volume: 4,463,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen387.1B

