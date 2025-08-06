Menon Bearings Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Menon Bearings Limited ( (IN:MENONBE) ).

Menon Bearings Limited has announced the scheduling of its 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 28, 2025, to be conducted virtually in compliance with regulatory guidelines. Key agenda items include the adoption of audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, acknowledgment of an interim dividend, and the re-appointment of Mr. R.D. Dixit as a director. This meeting reflects the company’s adherence to corporate governance standards and provides an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the management on strategic decisions.

More about Menon Bearings Limited

Menon Bearings Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of high-quality bearings and auto components. The company is known for its precision engineering and caters to a diverse market, including automotive and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 10,180

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 7.47B INR

