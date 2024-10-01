Menicon Launches Eco-Friendly Contact Lens Recycling

Menicon Co (JP:7780) has released an update.

Menicon Co., Ltd. has initiated a green initiative with the establishment of the Menicon FUTURE DEVICE LABORATORY at Tohoku University, focusing on the efficient recycling of plastics in contact lens production. The company has announced the installation of collection boxes for used disposable contact lens cases across all Miru stores, aiming to promote a more environmentally friendly contact lens distribution system.

