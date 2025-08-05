Members Co., Ltd. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Positive Future Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Members Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2130) ) is now available.
Members Co., Ltd. reported its non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing an increase in revenue by 8.6% year-on-year but still experiencing a quarterly loss. The company underwent an organizational restructuring by merging with its wholly owned subsidiary, Members Energy Co., Ltd., which led to a transition to non-consolidated financial reporting. Despite the quarterly loss, the company forecasts significant growth in revenue and profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for future performance.
More about Members Co., Ltd.
Members Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an industry that involves business platform services.
Average Trading Volume: 55,770
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen16.32B
For a thorough assessment of 2130 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.