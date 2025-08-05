Members Co., Ltd. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Positive Future Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Members Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2130) ) is now available.

Members Co., Ltd. reported its non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing an increase in revenue by 8.6% year-on-year but still experiencing a quarterly loss. The company underwent an organizational restructuring by merging with its wholly owned subsidiary, Members Energy Co., Ltd., which led to a transition to non-consolidated financial reporting. Despite the quarterly loss, the company forecasts significant growth in revenue and profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for future performance.

More about Members Co., Ltd.

Members Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an industry that involves business platform services.

Average Trading Volume: 55,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen16.32B

For a thorough assessment of 2130 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue