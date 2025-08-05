Members Co., Ltd. Commits to Sustainable Transformation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Members Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2130) ) has issued an update.

Members Co., Ltd. has announced its commitment to transforming into a decarbonized and sustainable economic model that aligns with societal happiness and environmental harmony. By collaborating with business partners and consumers, the company aims to tackle contemporary social issues and contribute to societal betterment, as outlined in their VISION2030.

More about Members Co., Ltd.

Members Co., Ltd. operates in the digital marketing industry, focusing on enhancing engagement between companies and people through internet and digital technologies. The company aims to foster cooperative relationships through ‘membership,’ addressing social issues like climate change and population decline, and promoting a sustainable economic model.

Average Trading Volume: 55,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen16.32B

