Melrose Industries Executes Share Buyback

Melrose Industries Plc has announced the buyback of 364,176 of its ordinary shares at a price range of 627.0000 to 635.6000 pence per share on April 23, 2024, through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, and following this transaction, the company has over 41 million shares in treasury and more than 1.3 billion shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.

