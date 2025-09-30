Meitu Grants Share Awards to CEO and Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Meitu ( (HK:1357) ) has shared an announcement.

Meitu, Inc. announced the grant of 4,500,000 Share Awards to its CEO, Mr. Wu Zeyuan, as part of the 2024 CEO Incentive Plan, which aligns with market practices for internet companies. Additionally, 253,065 Share Awards were granted to other employees. The grants aim to align the interests of the grantees with the company, recognize contributions, and retain talent, with no performance targets attached.

Meitu, Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the technology sector, specifically focusing on internet services. It is known for its mobile apps and software products, primarily targeting the enhancement of photos and videos.

