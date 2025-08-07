Meisei Industrial Reports Decline in Q1 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1976) ) has shared an announcement.

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company experienced a decrease in net sales, operating profit, and ordinary profit compared to the previous year, reflecting a challenging market environment. Despite the downturn, the company maintains its dividend forecast and has not revised its earnings projections, indicating a cautious but stable outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

More about Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in manufacturing and industrial services, focusing on providing solutions and products that cater to various industrial needs.

Average Trading Volume: 75,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen75.02B

Learn more about 1976 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue