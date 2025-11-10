MeiraGTx and Eli Lilly Collaborate on Genetic Medicines

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Meiragtx Holdings ( (MGTX) ).

On November 7, 2025, MeiraGTx entered into a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly to develop and commercialize genetic medicines in ophthalmology. The agreement grants Lilly exclusive rights to MeiraGTx’s AAV-AIPL1 program, which has shown unprecedented success in restoring vision in children with Leber congenital amaurosis 4. MeiraGTx will receive a $75 million upfront payment and is eligible for over $400 million in milestone payments, along with tiered royalties. This collaboration highlights MeiraGTx’s leadership in genetic medicine and Lilly’s interest in expanding its ophthalmology portfolio, potentially bringing transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

Spark’s Take on MGTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MGTX is a Neutral.

Meiragtx Holdings’ stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by high leverage and negative profitability. While technical indicators show a bullish trend, the poor valuation due to negative earnings limits the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Meiragtx Holdings

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage genetic medicines company with a broad pipeline that includes late-stage clinical programs targeting inherited and common diseases, such as eye conditions, Parkinson’s disease, and radiation-induced xerostomia. The company is known for its innovative technology in optimizing capsids, promoters, and novel translational control elements to develop potent and safe viral vectors. MeiraGTx supports its pipeline with comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities, including GMP viral vector production facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 358,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $681.4M

