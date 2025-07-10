Meiko Network Japan Revises Earnings Forecast Upward for FY 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4668) ) is now available.

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. has announced an upward revision of its full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025. This revision is primarily due to an anticipated extraordinary gain from the sale of investment securities, specifically the tendering of shares in With us Corporation. The company expects a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, while net sales, operating profit, and ordinary profit remain unchanged. This strategic move reflects Meiko Network’s focus on strengthening its financial position and investing in future growth opportunities.

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. operates in the education industry, focusing on providing educational services and products. The company is known for its network of tutoring schools and educational programs, primarily targeting students in Japan.

