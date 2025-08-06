Meiko Electronics Revises 2025 Earnings Forecast Upwards

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6787) ).

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025, increasing expected net sales and profits due to easing concerns over U.S. tariffs and strong demand. The revision also reflects improved profitability anticipated from the new operations at their Vietnam Plant No.4, highlighting a positive outlook for the company’s financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6787) stock is a Buy with a Yen10400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6787 Stock Forecast page.

More about Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd.

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, primarily focusing on the production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a significant market presence, particularly in Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 167,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen193.2B

Learn more about 6787 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue