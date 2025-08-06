Meiko Electronics Reports Strong Q1 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6787) ).

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 12.9% and operating profit surging by 71.0% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong performance is indicative of its robust market positioning and operational efficiency, which may positively impact its stakeholders and future growth prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6787) stock is a Buy with a Yen10400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6787 Stock Forecast page.

More about Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd.

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of printed circuit boards. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its technological advancements and contributions to the electronics manufacturing sector.

Average Trading Volume: 167,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen193.2B

See more data about 6787 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue