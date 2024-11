Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. (JP:6787) has released an update.

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced an increase in its interim dividend from 36 yen to 40 yen per share and adjusted the year-end dividend forecast similarly, resulting in an annual dividend of 80 yen per share. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to returning profits to shareholders in line with its business performance.

