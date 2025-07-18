Meihao Medical Group Announces Share Subscription in Target Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Meihao Medical Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1947) ) has shared an update.

Meihao Medical Group Co., Ltd. has announced a discloseable transaction involving the subscription of shares in a target company. The company will invest US$2.0 million to acquire approximately 2.0% of the target company’s shares, which will not be consolidated into Meihao Medical Group’s financial results. This transaction is subject to reporting and announcement requirements under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules.

More about Meihao Medical Group Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 149,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$177M

For detailed information about 1947 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue