Mei Ah Entertainment Reports Increased Losses Amid Rising Costs

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited ( (HK:0391) ) has provided an update.

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited reported a significant financial loss for the year ended March 31, 2025, with a net loss of HK$59.8 million, compared to a loss of HK$23.4 million the previous year. The company’s revenue decreased, and it faced increased costs of sales and administrative expenses, impacting its overall profitability. The comprehensive loss, which includes other income and losses, amounted to HK$61.7 million, reflecting challenges in the market and operational difficulties.

More about Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited operates in the entertainment industry, providing a range of services and products related to film and television production, distribution, and related media activities. The company focuses on the Asian market, particularly in Hong Kong, where it is listed on the stock exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 363,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$610.1M

