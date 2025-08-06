MeGroup Ltd. Holds 7th Annual General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from MeGroup Ltd. ( (SG:SJY) ) is now available.

MeGroup Ltd., a company incorporated in Singapore, held its 7th Annual General Meeting at the RNN Conference Centre in Singapore on July 28, 2025. The meeting was chaired by Executive Chairwoman Ms. Wong Keat Yee, with the presence of the Board of Directors and shareholders. The AGM commenced after confirming the presence of a quorum, and the notice of the meeting was acknowledged.

Average Trading Volume: 84,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$7.17M

