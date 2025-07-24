MeGroup Ltd. Faces Revenue Decline Amid Robust Market Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MeGroup Ltd. ( (SG:SJY) ) has provided an update.

MeGroup Ltd. reported a 14.4% decline in revenue for FY2025, with both manufacturing and dealership segments experiencing lower sales. Despite a robust demand for passenger vehicles in Malaysia, the company’s dealership revenue dropped significantly. This decline contrasts with the overall market trend, where passenger car sales grew by 3.9% year-on-year, indicating potential challenges in MeGroup’s market positioning.

More about MeGroup Ltd.

MeGroup Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, operates in the manufacturing and dealership sectors, focusing on automotive products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 59,989

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$6.81M

