MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Completes Share Repurchase in July 2025

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2270) ) has provided an announcement.

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. announced the completion of a share repurchase program in July 2025, acquiring 449,300 shares for JPY 1,248,150,100. This move is part of a larger buyback plan to repurchase up to 10,000,000 shares by March 2026, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2270) stock is a Hold with a Yen2800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2270 Stock Forecast page.

More about MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. operates in the dairy industry, focusing on the production and distribution of milk, dairy products, and related goods. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to quality and innovation in the dairy market.

Average Trading Volume: 226,274

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen196.5B

