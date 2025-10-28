Megasoft Expands Aerospace and Defense Reach with Nasmyth Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Megasoft Limited ( (IN:MEGASOFT) ) has shared an update.

Megasoft Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sigma Advanced Systems UK LTD, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Nasmyth Group Limited, a UK-based company. This acquisition, valued at GBP 17.80 million, is set to enhance Megasoft’s global platform in the aerospace and defense sector, aligning with its strategy to expand inorganically. The acquisition is expected to be completed within four weeks, subject to conditions being met, and it is not categorized as a related party transaction.

More about Megasoft Limited

Megasoft Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing advanced systems and solutions. The company is known for its strategic growth initiatives, particularly in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 51,044

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 13.04B INR

