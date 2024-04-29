Megaport Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 Financials

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Megaport Ltd. has reported a positive net cash flow of $13.4M in the third quarter of FY24, bolstered by a one-time receipt of $5.5M and demonstrating a significant improvement from the previous year’s $8.5M net cash outflow. Excluding this one-off item, the adjusted net cash flow remained strong at $7.9M. This reflects the company’s ongoing operational efficiency and financial growth.

