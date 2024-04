Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

Megaport Ltd. has raised its FY24 EBITDA guidance to $56M-$58M, marking a significant increase of 177%-187% over last year’s normalised figures. The company also anticipates a 24%-27% increase in revenue, targeting $190M-$195M for the fiscal year. These projections take into account planned investments and exclude potential strategic initiatives.

For further insights into AU:MP1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.