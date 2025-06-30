Mega Genomics Provides Update on Resumption Progress Amid Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mega Genomics Limited ( (HK:6667) ) just unveiled an update.

Mega Genomics Limited has announced a quarterly update on its resumption progress, highlighting the postponement of its Annual General Meeting and the continued suspension of trading. Despite these challenges, the company continues its business operations as usual and has appointed a financial adviser to assist with the resumption process. An independent investigation is also underway to address the issues leading to the suspension, with a preliminary report expected soon.

More about Mega Genomics Limited

Mega Genomics Limited is a leading genetic testing platform company in China, primarily engaged in providing consumer genetic testing services and cancer screening services. The company collaborates with nearly 1,950 healthcare institutions across more than 340 cities in China and has conducted nearly 24 million genetic tests.

Average Trading Volume: 2,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.61B

