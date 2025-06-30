Mega Genomics Limited Announces EGM for Auditor Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Mega Genomics Limited ( (HK:6667) ).

Mega Genomics Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on July 21, 2025, where shareholders will vote on the dismissal of Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor and the appointment of Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as the new auditor. This change in auditors may impact the company’s financial auditing processes and could have implications for its financial reporting and stakeholder confidence.

Mega Genomics Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the genomics industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing genomic services and products.

