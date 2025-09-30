Mega Genomics Faces Delays in Financial Reporting Amid Ongoing Investigations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Mega Genomics Limited ( (HK:6667) ).

Mega Genomics Limited has announced a delay in the publication of its 2025 Interim Report due to pending issues related to its 2024 Annual Results and Report. Despite the suspension of trading, the company continues its business operations and is actively working on fulfilling resumption guidance from the Stock Exchange. An independent investigation and an internal control review are underway to address any potential deficiencies and ensure compliance, with updates to be provided to shareholders and investors as necessary.

More about Mega Genomics Limited

Mega Genomics Limited is a leading genetic testing platform company in China, primarily offering consumer genetic testing services and cancer screening services. The company has collaborated with healthcare institutions in over 340 cities across China and has conducted over 24 million genetic tests.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.61B

See more data about 6667 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue