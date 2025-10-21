MEG Energy Postpones Shareholder Vote on Cenovus Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MEG Energy ( (TSE:MEG) ) has shared an update.

MEG Energy Corp. has announced the postponement of its special shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed Cenovus Transaction to October 30, 2025. This decision comes as approximately 63% of MEG shares are in favor of the transaction, despite opposition from Strathcona Resources Ltd. The postponement allows shareholders additional time to submit proxies and vote. The Cenovus Transaction, valued at approximately $8.5 billion, offers a 44% premium on MEG’s share price and promises significant synergies, with Cenovus expecting to realize substantial annual savings. The MEG Board recommends the transaction due to its enhanced premium and strategic benefits.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MEG) stock is a Hold with a C$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MEG Energy stock, see the TSE:MEG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MEG is a Outperform.

MEG Energy’s strong earnings call performance and technical indicators are the primary drivers of its score. The company has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth despite external challenges. Financial performance is solid, though revenue and cash flow growth need attention. Valuation metrics are favorable, supporting the stock’s attractiveness.

More about MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the production and development of oil sands resources. The company focuses on sustainable in situ oil sands development and is a significant player in the Canadian energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,511,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.43B

