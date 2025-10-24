Meeka Metals Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Meeka Gold Limited ( (AU:MEK) ) has shared an announcement.

Meeka Metals Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 25, 2025, at the QV1 Building in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting via proxy or in person, with the meeting’s resolutions to be decided by poll. The company has opted not to dispatch physical copies of the meeting notice, instead making them available online, aligning with modern digital practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MEK) stock is a Buy with a A$0.31 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meeka Gold Limited stock, see the AU:MEK Stock Forecast page.

More about Meeka Gold Limited

Average Trading Volume: 18,183,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$657.9M

See more insights into MEK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

