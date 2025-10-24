Meeka Metals Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Meeka Gold Limited ( (AU:MEK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Meeka Metals Limited has appointed Joe Belladonna as the new Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary. With over 20 years of experience in the mining finance sector, Joe brings expertise in strategic finance and corporate governance, having previously played a crucial role in the growth of Western Areas Ltd. This appointment is expected to strengthen Meeka’s financial management and support its ongoing growth initiatives, including resource expansion and process plant development.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MEK) stock is a Buy with a A$0.31 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meeka Gold Limited stock, see the AU:MEK Stock Forecast page.

More about Meeka Gold Limited

Meeka Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on base metals and gold. The company is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 18,183,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$657.9M

See more data about MEK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue