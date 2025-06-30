Medtecs Nears Completion of Resilient Medical Liquidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. ( (SG:546) ) has issued an announcement.

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. announced a significant update regarding the winding up of its subsidiary, Resilient Medical. The company has scheduled a creditors’ meeting to discuss the liquidation process, which is nearing completion with no remaining matters to address. The liquidation will conclude upon court approval, impacting the company’s financial statements as Resilient Medical has been deconsolidated since December 2024. However, Medtecs has consolidated RMKH SG and RMKH Cambodia into its financial statements, reflecting a strategic shift in its operations.

