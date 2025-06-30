MedSci Healthcare Unanimously Passes All AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MedSci Healthcare Holdings Limited ( (HK:2415) ) has provided an announcement.

MedSci Healthcare Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025, were unanimously passed. The resolutions included the re-election of directors, authorization of directors’ remuneration, reappointment of auditors, and granting of mandates for share repurchase and issuance. This unanimous approval reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued stability and strategic flexibility in its corporate governance and financial management.

More about MedSci Healthcare Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 310,554

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$719.7M

