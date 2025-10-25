MedPlus Subsidiary Faces Temporary Drug License Suspensions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. ( (IN:MEDPLUS) ) has provided an announcement.

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, has received suspension orders for drug licenses at two of its stores in Karnataka and Telangana. These suspensions, issued by the Drugs Control Administration, are expected to result in a potential revenue loss of approximately Rs 1.51 lacs. This development may impact the company’s short-term financial operations but is unlikely to have a significant long-term effect on its market position.

More about MedPlus Health Services Ltd.

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on pharmaceutical retail and health services. The company is known for its extensive network of pharmacy outlets across India, providing a range of health-related products and services to consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 21,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 90.48B INR

