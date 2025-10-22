MedPlus Subsidiary Faces Drug License Suspensions in Karnataka

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. ( (IN:MEDPLUS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, has received suspension orders for drug licenses at two store locations in Karnataka. The suspensions, issued by the Drugs Control Administration, are expected to result in a potential revenue loss of approximately Rs 2.83 lacs. This development may impact the company’s financial operations and highlights regulatory challenges in maintaining compliance with drug and cosmetic regulations.

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on retail pharmacy services. The company is known for its extensive network of pharmacy stores across India, providing a range of pharmaceutical products and health-related services to consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 21,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 91.72B INR

