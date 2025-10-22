MedPal AI Launches 24/7 AI-Powered National Distribution Centre

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MedPal AI Plc ( (GB:MPAL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MedPal AI Plc has announced the opening of a new 24/7 AI-powered national distribution centre at Ecotech Business Park, Swaffham. This facility, which includes assets acquired from Universal Pharmacy Limited, features advanced robotic dispensing equipment and AI integration, enabling the delivery of over 100,000 prescriptions monthly. The centre aims to revolutionize primary care by providing rapid digital assessments, streamlined prescribing, and same-day or next-day medication delivery. This development is expected to enhance MedPal’s market positioning by offering a low-cost, high-reliability fulfillment model, addressing the growing demand for telehealth services, and improving accessibility for working-age patients.

MedPal AI is a UK-based digital health company specializing in AI-driven wellness management. Its core app aggregates data from over 100 wearables and health apps into a unified profile, offering non-clinical, personalized lifestyle guidance through its AI wellness coach. The company is expanding into telehealth by integrating AI-driven consumer platforms with automated pharmacy operations to provide timely, affordable access to medicines and telehealth pathways across the UK.

