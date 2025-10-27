Medpace Holdings Inc: Key Update on the OPAL Study for Lymphoid Malignancies

Medpace Holdings Inc ((MEDP)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The OPAL Study, officially titled ‘An Open Label, Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Immunomodulatory AVM0703 in Patients With Lymphoid Malignancies,’ aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity of AVM0703. This study is significant as it explores potential new treatments for lymphoid malignancies, which are a group of cancers affecting the lymphatic system.

The intervention being tested is AVM0703, a drug administered through a single intravenous infusion. It is designed to modulate the immune system and target various types of lymphoid malignancies, including Diffuse Large Cell B-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

The study follows an interventional design with a non-randomized, parallel intervention model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. This straightforward design allows for a clear assessment of AVM0703’s effects on patients.

Key dates for the study include its start date on March 13, 2020, and the last update on September 29, 2025. These dates are important for tracking the study’s progress and any emerging results that may impact its direction.

The update on this clinical study could influence Medpace Holdings Inc’s stock performance, as successful results may boost investor confidence and interest in the company’s collaboration with AVM Biotechnology. In the competitive landscape of cancer treatment, advancements in immunomodulatory therapies like AVM0703 could set new benchmarks and drive industry trends.

The OPAL Study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

