Medpace and Radiopharm Launch Promising Cancer Study with 177LuBetaBart

Medpace Holdings Inc ((MEDP)), Radiopharm Theranostics Limited ((AU:RAD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Medpace Holdings Inc and Radiopharm Theranostics Limited have announced a new clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1/2a Study of the Safety, Tolerability, and Preliminary Clinical Activity of 177LuBetaBart, a 177Lu-Labeled Anti-B7-H3 Monoclonal Antibody, in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory, Locally Advanced Inoperable, or Metastatic Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and preliminary effectiveness of 177LuBetaBart in treating various advanced cancers, highlighting its potential significance in oncology.

The intervention being tested is 177Lu-BetaBart, a drug administered via intravenous infusion every six weeks. It is designed to target and treat advanced solid tumors, offering a new potential therapeutic option for patients with limited treatment choices.

This interventional study follows a single-group model with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. The study will use a BOIN dose escalation model during Phase 1, followed by dose expansion at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) during Phase 2a.

The study is set to begin recruiting on September 11, 2025, with the last update submitted on September 19, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the initiation of the trial and the most recent information available, indicating the study’s progress.

The announcement of this study could positively impact the stock performance of both Medpace and Radiopharm Theranostics, as it represents a significant step in developing innovative cancer treatments. Investors may view this as a promising opportunity, especially considering the competitive landscape in oncology research.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

