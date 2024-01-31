MedMen Appoints Richard Ormond as Chief Restructuring Officer

MedMen Enterprises Inc (MMNFF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

MedMen Enterprises Inc. appointed Richard P. Ormond as Chief Restructuring Officer on January 23, 2024, under a consulting agreement with his firm, Stone Blossom Capital, LLC. The agreement stipulates an initial payment of $180,000 for four months, followed by $45,000 monthly, with a minimum six-month term that can be extended or terminated with notice. Ormond, also a shareholder of Buchalter, APC, and chairman of Ejudicate, Inc., brings extensive legal and industry-specific experience to the role, with no disclosed conflicts of interest or familial ties within the company.

