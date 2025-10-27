MediWound’s New Study on EscharEx: A Potential Game-Changer for Venous Leg Ulcers

Mediwound ((MDWD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: MediWound Ltd has initiated a clinical study titled A Multicenter, Prospective, Randomized, Placebo and Collagenase Controlled Study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of EscharEx (EX-03 Formulation) in patients with venous leg ulcers. The study aims to compare EscharEx against a placebo and collagenase, the non-surgical standard of care, highlighting its potential significance in wound care treatment.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests EscharEx (EX-03), a sterile lyophilized powder enriched with proteolytic enzymes, specifically bromelain, intended to treat venous leg ulcers. It is compared against a placebo gel and collagenase treatment.

Study Design: This Phase 2 interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking (participant, care provider, investigator, outcomes assessor) to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on October 29, 2024, with the latest update on November 14, 2024. These dates mark the beginning of the study’s regulatory journey and its most recent status update, respectively.

Market Implications: The initiation of this study could positively influence MediWound’s stock performance, as successful results might enhance its market position in wound care. Investors should monitor competitor activities and industry trends, as advancements in treatment efficacy could shift market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

