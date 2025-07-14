Mediwelcome Announces Share Placement to Raise HK$21.32 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mediwelcome Healthcare Management & Technology Inc. ( (HK:2159) ) is now available.

Mediwelcome Healthcare Management & Technology Inc. has announced a placement of new shares under a general mandate, aiming to raise approximately HK$21.32 million in net proceeds. The funds are intended for general working capital, with the placement price set at a discount to recent trading prices, potentially impacting shareholder value and market positioning.

Mediwelcome Healthcare Management & Technology Inc. operates in the healthcare management and technology industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services to enhance healthcare operations and patient care.

