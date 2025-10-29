Medivir Postpones Nomination Committee Appointment Amid Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Medivir AB ( (SE:MVIR) ) has provided an announcement.

Medivir AB has announced a delay in appointing its Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting until after the completion of a planned rights issue. This decision deviates from the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance but is aimed at ensuring the committee reflects the actual ownership structure following potential significant changes in ownership due to the rights issue. The new committee composition is expected to be announced in January 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:MVIR) stock is a Buy with a SEK54.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Medivir AB stock, see the SE:MVIR Stock Forecast page.

More about Medivir AB

Medivir AB is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer, particularly in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company emphasizes drug candidates for indications where existing therapies are limited or absent, aiming to provide significant improvements for patients. Medivir’s primary focus is on fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a drug candidate targeting liver cancer cells while minimizing side effects. The company operates through collaborations and partnerships, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s Small Cap list.

Average Trading Volume: 523,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK60.9M

Learn more about MVIR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue