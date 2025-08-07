Medius Holdings Exceeds Financial Forecasts and Increases Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Medius Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3154) ) has issued an update.

Medius Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that its actual financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, surpassed its previous forecasts, with net sales and profits exceeding expectations due to strong product sales and cost efficiencies. Additionally, the company declared a dividend increase, aligning with its policy to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 30% or more, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns and sustainable growth.

More about Medius Holdings Co., Ltd.

Medius Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the medical industry, focusing on the sale of surgery-related products and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to expand its market presence through strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

Average Trading Volume: 39,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen19.57B

