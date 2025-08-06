Medico Remedies Announces 31st AGM Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Medico Remedies Ltd. ( (IN:MEDICO) ) has provided an update.

Medico Remedies Limited has announced the completion of dispatching notices for its 31st Annual General Meeting, along with the Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25. The announcement also includes details about remote e-voting and book closure, indicating the company’s adherence to SEBI regulations and its commitment to shareholder engagement.

More about Medico Remedies Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 44,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 3.2B INR

For detailed information about MEDICO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue