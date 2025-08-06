Medico Remedies Announces 31st AGM Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Medico Remedies Ltd. ( (IN:MEDICO) ) has provided an update.
Medico Remedies Limited has announced the completion of dispatching notices for its 31st Annual General Meeting, along with the Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25. The announcement also includes details about remote e-voting and book closure, indicating the company’s adherence to SEBI regulations and its commitment to shareholder engagement.
More about Medico Remedies Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 44,354
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: 3.2B INR
For detailed information about MEDICO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.