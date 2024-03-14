Medical Properties Aligns Executives’ Rewards with Stock Performance

Medical Properties (MPW) has shared an update.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has incentivized its top executives with a performance-based restricted stock unit program, designed to align their interests with shareholder value enhancement. The CEO and CFO were granted 2.7 million RSUs that vest based on the company’s stock price hitting certain growth targets, potentially tripling if the stock price increases by 139% from the grant date. These awards will vest over a four-year period, provided the executives remain employed with the company, and are part of a strategic plan to motivate leadership towards long-term business goals.

